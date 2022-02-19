In the third of three articles, Pembrokeshire historian MARK MULLER discusses Queen Eleanor of Castile.

The articles have been written to coincide with Pembrokeshire County Council’s publication of their immense plans for Haverfordwest castle and the town:

It is inevitable that with Spanish ancestry, Eleanor would come under attack, especially as the centuries passed, by the Protestants, during and following the Reformation.

If unfounded and unpleasant rhymes weren’t mentioning her capacity for murder, heresy, or adultery, they described her acquisitive nature of seizing for herself anything that came her way - such as Haverfordwest Castle.

Whilst it has to be said that the reasons for Eleanor’s acquisition of a property as remote as Haverfordwest Castle remain unclear, it is frequently forgotten that Eleanor was a business woman in her own right, and had herself seen to the successful running of her estates in France that she had inherited from her mother.

Whilst her consistent procurement of land and property made her unpopular in her own lifetime, this securing of assets was encouraged by her husband Edward, to partly ensure that her expenses as queen were not a drain on the treasury purse, and also to procure sufficient means to support herself in the event of he, Edward, dying before her, and not leaving her, as many noblewomen were, penniless and perhaps even consigned to a convent.

On a more positive note, Eleanor’s intelligence and constant reading meant that she encouraged culture and was responsible for many books being written, copied, illustrated and made available to others.

As might be expected, Eleanor was a major patron of at least one religious Order, her preferment being the Dominicans. She was also a gardener, an interior designer, and on a more basic level, encouraged the use of cutlery and tableware.

The most obvious thing that comes down to us however, is the immense love that Eleanor and Edward had for one another. Not only were there sixteen pregnancies (not all survived) but an inspection of where the children were born tells us that Eleanor was with Edward on all of his travels, even on the crusades.

There is a romantic tale of an assassin having plunged a poisoned dagger into Edward’s arm in the Middle East, and of Eleanor rushing to his side and sucking out the poison. (Sadly, probably not true.)

For the last five years of her life, Eleanor suffered from a recurring illness every winter, and, considering that it would probably kill her in time, began planning her own tomb.

In late November 1290, she was so ill (probably, it is thought, tuberculosis) that the royal party couldn’t even manage the last few miles to Lincoln, and Eleanor died in the village of Harby on the border of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

It seems fitting that Queen Eleanor who left us with such a fine castle, that is now, finally, going to be restored, should be remembered in Haverfordwest. As an early part of the huge plans to renovate the castle and improve access to it, a monolith to Eleanor is being considered. But this is only a small initial part.

There is in addition, a new major signature bridge to be built replacing the present modest pedestrian one, by the former Ocky Whites department store, that will, as now, lead into Bridge Street, where a new link to the castle will be constructed and opened up.

This link will enable direct access to a new external perimeter walk around the Castle, allowing for the first time the possibility of walking completely around it. Inside the inner bailey, a performance area will be built and the Castle curtain walls themselves will be carefully conserved

A further step will be the creation inside the old gaol building of an interactive heritage visitor attraction outlining the history of the county.

The object of all of this is to increase the footfall of visitors to the county, to the county town, and improve the town’s economy.

It will be a long process that it is an honour to be a part of.