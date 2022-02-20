Pembrokeshire County Council has publicised an online event for people of west Wales to listen to representatives from projects which have strengthened neighbourhoods and celebrated diversity across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
The event, entitled ‘Cohesion in Our Communities,’ is organised by Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Team allows people to attend and be inspired by the stories which people from the projects have to tell.
The free online event will take place over Microsoft Teams between 11am and 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 2.
Project leaders attending the call include:
- Becca Rosenthal – Faces and Places
- Phillipa Wisdom – FaN Penallty
- Sioned Camplin – Arts Connection
In order to book onto the event, email slbowen@carmarthenshire.gov.uk
