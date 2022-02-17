Public transport is being cancelled, schools closed and people being urged to stay at home as the county prepares to take a battering from Storm Eunice tomorrow (Friday).

High winds tomorrow are expected to cause "significant disruption," which could cause power cuts, damage to people's homes and travel chaos.

"There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life," warned a spokesperson for the Met Office.

Damage to buildings and homes is also being forecast, with roofs being blown off and power lines being brought down.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has withdrawn all its train services due to the very high winds anticipated across the network. No replacement road transport is being supplied and services on Saturday the 19th will be subject to disruption.

TfW advises that passengers check before travelling during the days following the storm and that those with tickets for travel for Friday leave either today, Thursday February 17 or on Saturday February 19, Sunday February 20 and Monday 21.

Stena has cancelled its sailings out of Fishguard for this evening and both its sailings for tomorrow. Irish Ferries has cancelled its 2.45pm sailing on Friday. The 2.45am sailing is still scheduled to go ahead at present.

All Pembrokeshire County Council schools will be closed tomorrow as will the private Castle School.

Pembrokeshire County Council has cancelled tomorrow’s Farmers’ Market in Haverfordwest. Withybush Woods in Haverfordwest will be closed from 5pm tonight and remain closed throughout Friday due to the risk of the high winds. The woods will be reopened when deemed safe.

All Pembrokeshire County Council Day Centres and associated community activity will also be closed on Friday.

Further service closures are likely to be announced today as more data and forecasts are received. Updates will be provided through the authority’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

“This will be a fast-moving situation” said a council spokesperson. “The council is urging people to take every possible safety precaution tomorrow (Friday) and only travel if absolutely necessary.”