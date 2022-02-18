A PLAID Cymru Senedd member has urged for more Welsh Government employment in west Wales, encouraging First Minister Mark Drakeford to move more jobs to the counties.

To boost town centres in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s Senedd member for Mid and West Wales noted that 13 per cent of Welsh Government jobs were based in Mid and West Wales, while 20 per cent of the population live in the region.

Meanwhile in Pembrokeshire, 0.4 per cent of Welsh Government jobs were based at the Havenshead BP offices in Milford Haven.

He also noted that government offices in Carmarthen and Aberystwyth are located outside the town centres, and they should be moved in an effort to rejuvenate the centres of west Wales’ towns.

Mr Campbell said: “As we gradually move back to some kind of normality post-Covid, I have no doubt that the Welsh Government has a wonderful opportunity to review its staffing structures so that it is better distributed across Wales, and thus provide an invaluable opportunity to rejuvenate our town centres and communities across the country.

"Recent research shows that currently around one in seven high street premises in Welsh towns are empty, with town centre footfall also down.

"Encouraging more public sector jobs to be based within our rural towns such as Milford Haven and Haverfordwest would inevitably provide a welcome boost to our high streets – supporting businesses, and providing greater employment opportunities.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford responded: “Now that we are going to move into the new phase post-Covid, I believe, when there will be fewer staff working every day in offices, and more people working locally.

“That doesn't mean that people will be working in their own homes every time, but there are also more possibilities for people to come together to work from these working centres.

“We've been working very hard to establish more of those centres or hubs where people can access the facilities that they need closer to home.

“Now, in west Wales, we already have the centres in Haverfordwest and in Llanelli, and we are looking forward to seeing where there will be further opportunities in future.”