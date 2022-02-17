The staff are in, the stock has arrived, more jobs are being advertised and a definite opening date has been given for Pembrokeshire’s newest branch of The Original Factory Shop.

The shop, in the old Peacocks building on Fishguard High Street, was initially due to open on February 5.

The opening date was delayed until February 17, however the company has now given next week, Friday, February 25, as the official opening date.

The Fishguard staff have been in the shop since the day before yesterday and the first delivery of stock arrived on Monday.

Opinion is spilt over the new store, with some saying it will be an asset to the town and others fearing it will take trade from existing businesses.

The store has recruited to nine jobs including a store manager on up to £23,500 per annum, an assistant manager earning up to £19,500 per annum, a supervisor on a "competitive salary," and several part time sales staff on national minimum wage.

However there are still an amount of eight hour contracts for enthusiastic flexible people, who can work extra hours where needed, to be filled.

These jobs have an immediate start date and anybody who is interested should apply through the company’s website or by popping a CV into the Fishguard store.

Area manager, Nigel Elliot, added: “We’re really excited to be coming to Fishguard and to serve the local community. We’re ready to start serving the local community when the new site opens in February.”