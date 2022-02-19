The latest statistics have shown that 127 crimes were reported in Tenby across the whole of 2021, according to police.uk
The stats have shown that of all crimes reported in the town, 45 of them (35.4 per cent) were violence and sexual offences, making it the most common type of crime committed throughout the calendar year.
Meanwhile, anti-social behaviour offences was the second most common crime, with 34 (26.8 per cent) occurring, while criminal damage and arson (14 – 11 per cent) was the third.
The most crime-heavy month in Tenby during 2021 was July, where 24 crimes were reported, with 16 in May and 15 reported in September.
