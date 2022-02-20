In the latest of our TripAdvisor series, we are looking at the top-rated fine dining restaurants throughout the county.

The finest of all fine dining restaurants in Pembrokeshire - according to TripAdvisor - sits in Saundersfoot, as Coast tops the list.

Michelin said about the restaurant: "Dishes focus on quality ingredients and are assured and carefully crafted; the six-course menu shows the breadth of the kitchen’s skills. Service is friendly and relaxed."

Just a couple of miles away, Plantagenet House in Tenby sits at number two on TripAdvisor’s list, with nearly 2,000 reviews rating the restaurant at 4.5 out of 5.

Across the other side of the county, Blas Restaurant in St Davids finished as third on the list, being named as a TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Destination, scoring 4.5 on food and service.

Meanwhile, the Artisan Rooms at Grove of Narberth is fourth on the list. As one customer said: “From the minute you enter The Grove through the electric gates, you get the feeling that it’s special.”

The top five is finished off back in Saundersfoot with the Cliff Restaurant at the St Brides Spa Hotel, with more than 50 per cent of customers reviewing it as ‘excellent,’ on the website.