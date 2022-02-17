Pembrokeshire County Council has provided an update on closures and changes around the county tomorrow, due to the amber weather warning with Storm Eunice arriving.

Several county council services are to be cancelled or changed because of the weather. Places which will be closed includes:

All Pembrokeshire schools

All libraries

All leisure centres

Scolton Manor

Pembrokeshire Archives

All waste and recycling centres (visit www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings for booking enquiries)

Mass vaccination centres

Waste and recycling collections planned for Friday, February 18, have also been cancelled, with replacement collections taking place through to Tuesday, February 22.

Households due a grey bag collection will have grey and food waste collected on Saturday, February 19 and other recycling on Friday, February 25.

Neyland, Burton, Hook and Llangwm areas will have their recycling collected on Monday, February 21.

The Hakin, Herbrandston, St Ishmaels, Dale and The Havens areas will have their recycling collected on Tuesday, February 22

All AHP (absorbent hygiene products) collections due on Friday 18 will be collected on Saturday 19th.

Residents are asked not to put waste and recycling out during Storm Eunice as it could cause a hazard in the strong winds.

On the roads, there is a planned closure of Newgale in place from 6am on Friday morning, and council staff will attend at Amroth from the same time to see if closure is necessary, as well as a team attending Carew.

People should also check https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/cleddau-bridge to see the status of the Cleddau Bridge.

All bus services in Pembrokeshire have also been suspended tomorrow morning.

The situation will be reviewed at midday and some services may be reinstated from 1pm, depending on the situation.

Furthermore, all rail services in Wales will be suspended for the whole day.

Issues such as trees down, blocked roads etc can be reported to enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

People with community alarms are asked to test their alarm once the storm has passed.

Darren Thomas, Pembrokeshire County Council Head of Infrastructure, said:

“Our message is for people to please stay at home if at all possible tomorrow.

“All indications are for a major storm event of the type we have not seen for quite some time. The safest place to be is at home.”