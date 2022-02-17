COVID Passes will be scrapped in Wales from tomorrow -Friday - the Welsh Government has announced.
From Friday, February 18, a domestic Covid Pass will no longer be required for entry into indoor or outdoor events and venues – including nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls.
Although no longer a legal requirement, events and venues do still have the option to continue to require them if they choose to.
Deputy minister for arts and sport Dawn Bowden announced the decision as Covid levels across Wales continue to fall.
Ms Bowden did say, however, that the international Covid Pass would “continue to be integral to arrangements for safer international travel”, and that people travelling overseas will need to check the relevant countries’ rules for entry.
“When it was introduced, the Covid Pass was part of a suite of measures to give people confidence, keep businesses open and to keep Wales safe,” Ms Bowden said.
“I’d like to thank all the sectors for their co-operation and feedback during this challenging time.
“With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.