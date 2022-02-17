CARMARTHENSHIRE is bracing itself for Storm Eunice after warnings of extremely strong winds were issued by the Met Office for Friday, February 18.

The Met Office's Amber warning has been upgraded to a Red warning in Carmarthenshire from 7am to 12pm on Friday, with warnings of "significant disruption and dangerous conditions."

"Flying debris could result in a danger to life," said a Met Office spokesperson.

"There could be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, and uprooted trees are likely."

Carmarthenshire County Council is urging residents to be prepared as Storm Eunice hits Wales in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

"The Met Office has issued a red warning of wind which is likely to cause significant disruption across the country," said a spokesperson.

"There is also a yellow warning for localised flooding on roads and coastal areas.

"Carmarthenshire County Council’s operational team are on standby to deal with any eventuality and will respond to the changing weather conditions.

"People are being urged to check the Met Office and Natural Resources Wales websites for weather updates or call the Floodline 0345 988 1188 if you are concerned about flooding.

"We will also keep you updated on our website and our social media channels."

Carmarthenshire council is "strongly advising" the county's schools move to online learning during the storm.

It has also confirmed that there will be no bin collections on Friday morning. This includes hygiene waste and bulky waste collections.

"Please do not put your waste out," read a Council statement.

"The position will be reviewed tomorrow afternoon with collections taking place on Saturday if the situation has improved."

First Minister Mark Drakeford, who attended a COBRA meeting on Thursday afternoon, has advised against unnecessary travel, urging people to "make preparations today so you can keep yourself and loved ones safe".

"There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life," warned a spokesperson for the Met Office.

"Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs being blown off and power lines being brought down.

"Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

"There is also a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"And in coastal areas large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"It is also likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees."