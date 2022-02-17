A chapel in Pembrokeshire is ready to open its doors tonight, Thursday, or tomorrow, Friday, to anyone needing refuge from the storm.
Johnston Baptist Chapel, on St Peter’s Road opposite the Nisa Shop, is ready to accommodate anybody who needs it, be that someone who is homeless or someone who needs to vacate their home due to storm damage.
Anyone needing to access the chapel can ring a congregation member on 07771197215.
“As a community church we will open the church for refuge for anyone needing it,” said a post on the chapel’s social media.
“Whatever time of day or night please contact me and I will open up and try and help in any way.
“Praying that our special community all manage to stay safe tonight.”
