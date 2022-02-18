Western Telegraph
The day that Storm Eunice swept across west Wales, with widespread disruption

The day that Storm Eunice swept across west Wales

By Adam Hughes

  • - Storm Eunice swept across the whole of west Wales this morning, with gusts of up to 90mph.
  • -The Met Office issued a red warning for wind - the highest level - for Carmarthenshire from 7am.
  • - Schools were closed across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, and all train services in Wales are suspended.
  • - People were urged to avoid travelling if they could, and to stay at home when winds reached top speeds.
  • - Several roads were closed due to fallen trees, and power cuts were reported across south and West Wales.