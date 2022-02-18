Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

LIVE: Latest news as Storm Eunice sweeps west Wales, bringing 90mph winds

Menu

LIVE: The latest as Storm Eunice sweeps across west Wales

By Adam Hughes

Last updated:

  • Summary
  • - Storm Eunice is sweeping across the whole of west Wales this morning, with gusts of up to 90mph forecast.
  • -The Met Office has issued a new red warning for wind - the highest level - for Carmarthenshire from 7am.
  • - Schools are closed across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, all train services in Wales are suspended.
  • - People are being urged to avoid travelling if they can and stay at home when winds reach top speeds this morning.