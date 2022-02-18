LIVE: Latest news as Storm Eunice sweeps west Wales, with widespread disruption

LIVE: The latest as Storm Eunice swept across west Wales
- Summary
-
- - Storm Eunice is swept across the whole of west Wales this morning, with gusts of up to 90mph.
- -The Met Office issued a red warning for wind - the highest level - for Carmarthenshire from 7am.
- - Schools were closed across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, and all train services in Wales are suspended.
- - People were urged to avoid travelling if they could, and to stay at home when winds reached top speeds.
- - Several roads were closed due to fallen trees, and power cuts were reported across south and West Wales.
