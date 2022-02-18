Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

Traffic updates as Pembrokeshire hit by Storm Eunice: LATEST update from Pembrokeshire County Council

Menu

Traffic updates as Pembrokeshire hit by Storm Eunice: LATEST update from Pembrokeshire County Council

By Harry Jamshidian

This live event has finished

  • - Latest update from Pembrokeshire County Council 11.30am
  • - Trees down near Canaston Bridge
  • - Tree down across road in Welsh hook
  • - Traffic updates in Pembrokeshire