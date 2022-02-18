Three ambulances and five police cars were called, and a woman taken to hospital, after a collision between a motorbike and a pedestrian in a Pembrokeshire town centre last night (Thursday, February 17.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said that one patient was transported to hospital and three emergency ambulances were sent to the scene in Milford Haven.
“We were called on February 17 at approximately 7.37pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Milford Haven town centre,” said the spokesperson.
“We responded with three emergency ambulances and one patient was transported to Withybush Hospital.”
An eyewitness said that they saw a person lying in the road being attended to by police officers at around 9.20pm last night.
A vehicle was stopped at the scene, on the junction with Robert Street and Priory Street, and people were talking with officers. Five police cars were parked at either side of the junction Dyfed-Powys Police said that the collision had been between a motorbike and a pedestrian.
“Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a road traffic collision on Robert Street, Milford Haven, at approximately 7.40pm on Thursday, February 17,” said a spokesperson.
“Officers attended with the ambulance service after a motorbike had collided with a pedestrian, causing what were believed to be minor injuries to the pedestrian.
“The motorbike was recovered, and the injured woman was taken to hospital, before later being discharged.”
The spokesperson added that no arrests were made relating to the crash.
