CALLS have been made for the Welsh Government to do more to improve hospital waiting times and to ensure people get the care they need when they need it.

Responding this week’s health statistics published by Cardiff Bay, the Welsh Liberal Democrats described the current situation as ‘abysmal’.

Waiting times for A&E are the fifth-worst on record, four out of seven health boards are failing to have half of red calls for ambulances reach patients within the eight-minute target time, and one in four patients are waiting over a year for treatment on the NHS.

This comes on top of earlier figures showing almost 80 per cent of referrals to Child Mental Health Services were not being seen in the four-week waiting time.

“These figures truly are abysmal and make for harrowing reading,” said Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and MS Jane Dodds.

“While the pandemic has resulted in extra pressure on the NHS in Wales, we cannot pretend it hasn’t been in crisis for many years now.

“We urgently need action to reduce waiting times and make sure patients are getting the care they need when they need it.

“This has to be at the very top of the Government’s priority list.

“It was disappointing to see that the issue of waiting times was given no mention in the co-operation agreement between Labour and Plaid Cymru.

“We cannot afford for the administration to lose focus on this most important of issues.”