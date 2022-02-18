Pembrokeshire is to be one of just four locations in Wales to contribute a project to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tree planting.
The National Trust has today, Friday, February 18, revealed its plans to create 70 planting schemes at its sites across the UK to add to The Queen’s Green Canopy of trees.
The projects will include replacing historic tree avenues lost to diseases, old age or storms; orchards and significant single tree plantings.
Colby Woodland Garden, near Amroth will see the planting of four young Ginkgo Biloba will enhance and provide a backdrop to the future autumn colours of the garden.
The other Welsh schemes are at
- Tredegar House at Newport, where more trees will be planted in the property's last surviving oak avenue;
- Erddig, near Wrexham, where there will be the propagating of a succession cherry tree and the planting of a celebratory copper beech and
- The world-famous Bodnant Garden in North Wales where a mix of conifers, oaks, magnolias and acers will be planted at various locations.
Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust said: “The Platinum Jubilee is such a special moment for the UK, so I am delighted that the Trust is able to take part in the celebrations.
"By taking part in The Queen’s Green Canopy we’re able to mark this historic achievement whilst also creating a legacy for the future – a fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service to the country.”
Justin Albert, director of National Trust Cymru added: “Establishing trees at our houses and gardens in Wales is a unique opportunity to mark and honour a special moment in time. This is a significant occasion that will be remembered for many years to come and as the trees grow, enjoyed by generations.”
