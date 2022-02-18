Viewers have been in awe of pilots taking off in extreme winds as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc with transport networks.
Train operators across Britain have urged passengers to avoid travelling on Friday as emergency 50mph speed limits are in place in many areas.
Several bridges were closed, including the M48 Severn Bridge which links southern England and Wales, and the Britannia Bridge, which connects the island of Anglesey with mainland Wales.
And flights were cancelled as Easy Jet cancelled a “small number of flights” from UK airports amid strong winds from Storm Eunice.
Heathrow Airport live stream as planes take off amid Storm Eunice
Plain spotters have camped up at Heathrow Airport to livestream as planes take off in strong winds amid Storm Eunice.
At the time of writing, the stream, shared by Big Jet TV, has 70,000 people watching along much to the surprise of the streamers who explained that their biggest stream before today was 30,000.
You can watch it live here:
At Heathrow Airport on Friday, at least 65 flights – both departures and arrivals – were cancelled and a further 114 were delayed by more than 15 minutes, according to aviation data provider FlightStats by Cirium.
At Gatwick there were 15 cancellations and 67 delayed flights.
