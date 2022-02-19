A Burry Port fisherman has pleaded guilty to fishing or taking cockles whilst in breach of a prohibition order imposed by the South Wales Fisheries Committee.
Stephen John Phillips, 58, of Moorland Terrace admitted fishing from Saundersfoot Beach half an hour after sunset on November 3 and half an hour before sunrise on November 4, 2021. The South Wales Fisheries Prohibition Order prevents anyone from fishing in their seas during these scheduled times.
Phillips was fined £250 and ordered to pay £100 costs. He also has to pay a victim surcharge of £30.
