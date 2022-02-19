Dyfed-Powys Police has published information for parents in west Wales about the upcoming law change concerning physical punishment to children.
From March 21, physical punishment against children of any age in Wales will be illegal, including smacking, hitting, slapping and shaking.
The force is aiming to help parents adapt to this change, and understand why the change is necessary.
Dyfed-Powys Police shared a video explaining why the law was changed, arguing that no child should be susceptible to physical punishment.
The force also shared the government-run website which offers alternative parenting strategies to physical punishment, including positive parenting practical hints, tips and expert advice.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We want to help protect children and their rights, to give them the best start in life.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.