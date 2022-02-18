There have been 161 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to Public Health Wales.

PHW figures for today (Friday, February 18), state there were 83 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 47 in Pembrokeshire and 31 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 78,706 – 43,838 in Carmarthenshire, 23,508 in Pembrokeshire and 11,360 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 6 there were 25,497 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,651 were positive.

There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 696 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 1,260 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 807,096 cases and 6,943 deaths.

There have been 11,566 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,517,543 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,379,805 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,888,191 people and 60,381 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.