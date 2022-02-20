On the Pembrokeshire coastline, there is a lighthouse up for sale on the website Rightmove, sitting by the clifftops of St Ann’s Head near Dale.
The property, which has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, will cost you £900,000 to purchase, but will let you be part of an exclusive club of lighthouse owners.
The prooperty features:
- Five reception rooms
- 360-degree observatory
- Swimming pool
- Sauna
- Games room
The four-tower lighthouse was built in 1844 to aid the safety of ships coming into Milford Haven. Now the tower itself has six bedrooms, and acts as only part of the property, with dual living given as a key feature on the building.
With surfing, sailing and award-winning pubs on the doorstep, few would say the property is not one of a kind.
As well as the inside, the double garage, extra outside parking and patio add to its features.
To see photographs of the lighthouse, see the gallery at the top of the page.
To see more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/97254092#/?channel=RES_BUY
