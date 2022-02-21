Councillors elected in May will be provided with laptops and tablets for their terms of office at a cost of £55,000.

A proposal to “standardise” the equipment that councillors use in their role was supported by members of the democratic services committee on Wednesday (February 16).

Head of IT Lee McSparron that there had been “frustration” from members when IT issues occur and the different devices used – Pembrokeshire being the first council to implement a ‘bring your own device solution – made it harder for the ICT service to provide support.

It is proposed that the new administration in May 2022 will be provided with a fully managed and supported laptop and tablet device with the £55,000 costs to be funded from existing equipment reserves.

Cllr Paul Rapi said what concerned him, and others, was if the devices would be insured, adding “this is costing a lot of money, public money, and we need to make sure at the end of the five years they are retuned in a reasonable condition.”

Mr McSparron said there will be a fair use agreement but no insurance, although members would be expected to look after equipment, as all staff are.

Cllr Kevin Doolin said: “It’s good to standardise everything.” He asked about the need for the existing IT allowance and was told this would remain as it covers office expenses.