Pembrokeshire council is aiming to quadruple the number of female councillors at the election in May with a desire for fifty/fifty representation.
The council, along with many across Wales, has committed to promoting being a more diverse council in 2022 a clear, public commitment to improving diversity by demonstrating an open and welcoming culture to all.
There has already been a virtual public event about becoming a councillor with more in the pipeline and possible drop in events at County Hall subject to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
An action plan for activity in the run up to May’s election includes a target of increasing female representatives to 25 per cent – with only seven out of 60 being women currently – but members of the democratic services resolved to “aim high.”
Cllr Josh Beynon said although it was unlikely to be achieved he would like the target to be 50 per cent and there was “nothing wrong with being ambitious” and this was echoed by Cllr Paul Rapi who said it was good to “aim high.”
It was important to “send a message” that all candidate would be welcomed, added Cllr Elwyn Morse.
The committee agreed to increase the target, which was supported by director of education Steven Richards-Downes, who has been working on the plan with the acting head of democratic services.
