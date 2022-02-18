Storm Eunice's amber weather warning for Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion is due to stay in force until 9pm this evening, Friday February 18.
But there's more to come, with a yellow weather warning for the area between 6am and 6pm tomorrow, with wind speeds approaching 50mph in some areas.
The Met Office said: "Further strong winds are expected in some southern areas of the UK, which could hamper recovery efforts from storm Eunice.
What to expect
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- Infrastructure recovery works resulting from storm Eunice could also be hampered, i.e. power cuts may be prolonged
