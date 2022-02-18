The show will go on while the storm rages outside. That’s the message from tonight’s Narberth Acapella Voice Festival (NAVF).

The twelfth festival includes a singing feast followed by a live concert at at The Queen’s Hall featuring performances across a variety of genres.

LINK However, headlining artist Grace Savage has been unable to make it to Pembrokeshire due to the transport disruption wreaked by Storm Eunice and will instead be performing virtually, with her set will be live-streamed to the concert. Audience members will be offered a 25 percent discount on her merchandise as a good will gesture.

A spokesperson for Span Arts, which organises the festival said: “Both Singing Feast at Bloomfield Centre and Live Concert at the Queen’s Hall will go ahead as planned later today.

“Please rest assured that we are paying close attention to Met Office guidance, and we are confident that it is safe for both events to go ahead. Please check local news for possible road when planning your route to join us.

“All of our wonderful performers are incredibly excited to entertain you tonight.”

Span said that it was no longer asking audience members to have a Covid Pass, in llight of the updated Welsh Government guidance.

However, anyone who has, or has a household member with Covid 19 symptoms is asked not to attend.

Audience members are encouraged to take a lateral flow test at home before attending and must wear a face mask indoors, unless or drinking.

“We can’t wait to bring you an evening of fantastic live music, said the spokesperson. “Please take care when travelling to either venue in Narberth.”