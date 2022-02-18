Transport for Wales services will resume on Saturday (February 19) but customers are being urged to check before they travel with disruption expected to continue throughout the morning.

While plans are in place for services to restart tomorrow, customers are being asked to monitor the latest travel information because damage and disruption caused by the storm will not be fully known until early Saturday morning.

Additionally, services will restart later than the normal timetable, so that damage assessments can take place during daylight hours and any rectification work can take place by Network Rail or Amey Infrastructure.

Customers making journeys on Saturday may find either their expected journey is difficult to complete or journey times are extended due to speed restrictions that will remain in place due to the weather forecast for tomorrow.

There will be a small minority of services that will be replaced by road transport due to the damage from Storm Eunice. There will also be very limited road transport options and services will be subject to short-notice alterations. Customers are therefore being encouraged to check before they travel.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be busy with additional customers unable to travel today (Friday February 18) following Storm Eunice. TfW will be providing additional capacity on services wherever possible.

For customers with tickets to travel on Saturday (19), TfW is accepting those tickets on Sunday 20 and Monday 2. Customers do not need to change or amend tickets, simply show original tickets to staff when required.

Martyn Brennan, operations director at Transport for Wales, said:

“The safety of our customers and our colleagues remains our absolute priority and we must ensure the network is safe to operate services. Because of the extreme weather caused by Storm Eunice, a lot of the inspection work won’t be able to take place until Saturday morning, which will mean that services will begin to restart later than normal.

“The clear message to all our customers is to check before you travel to ensure the service is operating. Because of the continued weather forecast, all services will also be operating at a reduced speed, so please allow plenty of time to make journeys. I’d like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.”

Check before you travel at www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/