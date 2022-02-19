The roof of a Pembrokeshire school was blown off during Storm Eunice.
The damage by the high winds was caused yesterday afternoon, Friday February 18 to Manorbier Church in Wales VC School.
Pembrokeshire County Council reported the incident in its latest situation update yesterday evening.
The authority said: "Manorbier - roof has blown off school into next door house.
"Awaiting structural update from building control.
"Headteacher and diocese have been informed.
"Will not attend until safe to do so."
It is not yet known if the repairs to the roof will be completed in time for pupils to return to the school after the half-term break.
