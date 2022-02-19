Pembrokeshire County Council and Western Power workers have a busy day in front of them as they repair, restore and clear up in the wake of Storm Eunice.

The windy weather, with gusts of around 50mph, is due to continue until late afternoon, with heavy rain this morning.

The yellow warning from the Met Office will be in place until 6pm today.

Amongst widespread incidents of damage throughout Pembrokeshire, the roof blew off a county school yesterday

Hundreds of homes have been without power, with many being told that their electricity will not be restored before this evening.

Pembrokeshire County Council has once again closed the Cleddau Bridge to high-sided vehicles.

The authority's latest situation update, as of 6.30pm yesterday, Friday, showed that much work had been done throughout the day, but plenty remains for the weekend.

The council said: "Thank you to the whole community for the support we have received today.

"Building maintenance had dealt with over 115 emergency calls and 8 emergency street lighting issues by 2.30pm

"Multi-agency arrangements are in place for vulnerable persons who may be impacted by power outages

"Strong winds will continue tomorrow with gale to severe gale forecasted for Sunday. Disruption to power and transport is expected."

Transport for Wales is advising travellers to check their train times today.

Specific reports (where status has changed):

Stepaside: 5 trees down - all cleared

Reynalton, Kilgetty: Tree down - cleared.

Croft Holiday Park: tree and power lines down - referred to Western Power.

Begelly: Large tree (above petrol station) - cleared

Parsonage Lane, Begelly: tree obstructing the road – cleared to the side awaiting clearance

Saundersfoot: all trees on B4316 cleared

Penally: Holyway court – tree cleared

Amroth: Tiles off roof from business premises on seafront. Roof to be fixed tomorrow but danger to footpath.

St Florence to Redberth road: tree blocking road – cleared

St Florence Lane to farm: tree on the road

Lady Park Tenby, tree blocking road - to be cleared tomorrow

Old Narberth Road, Tenby – tree down

Manorbier – Roof has blown off school into next door house. Awaiting structural update form building control. Headteacher & diocese have been informed. Will not attend until safe to do so.

Hawthorn Close, Pentlepoir: tree down

Report of precarious roof on Pennar Robbins football ground – path closed

Holyland Road, Pembroke – cleared

Hundleton B4320 – all cleared

Pembroke: Grove School, Pembroke; B4319; Orange gardens – all cleared.

Pembroke Dock: Wilkinsons – cleared

Tech centre in Pembroke Dock – cleared

Cosheston to Milton Road - cleared

Ferry Lane, Pembroke – dangerous street lighting

A4075 Partial road blockage in Carew: tree on the left on the way up the hill.

Stackpole and Freshwater East: tree down – cleared

Trees blocking the road between Stackpole to Warren and Freshwater West – being cleared tonight

Narberth Old Court House: tiles flying off roof. Market Street to High Street Junction – traffic lights replacing road closure.

Slebech: cleared

A478 to Narberth opposite Mill Lane, Narberth - cleared

Lampeter Velfrey to Whitland – cleared

Martletwy & Lawrenny – cleared and to finish tidying up tomorrow

Narberth to Templeton Road, just before coming down to Narberth Bridge (A478) – cleared

Redstone Road, Narberth - Cleared

Glandwr area: 2 trees down – cleared

Road from Tavernspite to Lampeter Velfrey: tree down

Tree down by sewage work in Valley road – cleared

Ludchurch: tree leaning on power line cables

Elm Park, Crundale. Dingle Lane Tree and BT pole down – BT on scene dealing with cable and contractor on scene. Dangerous trees on the B4329 in Crundale overhanging road.

Union Bank Hill, Haverfordwest, past the Bristol Trader: tree has damaged the wall – Road closed. To be cleared tomorrow.

A4076 between McDonalds and the Merlins Bridge Boxing Club – cleared .

Lindsway Park, Haverfordwest – cleared

Withybush Business Park: dangerous trees – to be cleared tomorrow

Spittal: road by Pentyparc lodge: cleared

Uzmaston to Boulston: tree uprooted – part clearance and further clearance with heavy machinery tomorrow.

Bolton Hill, Tiers cross Road outside JD Harries & Old Hakin Road, Hwest – cleared

Guttering hanging off old library Haverfordwest – will be further assessed tomorrow

B4327 at Dreenhill Haverfordwest – cleared and road is open

Cycle path from Haverfordwest to Neyland – tree blocking path

Dangerous trees on Merlins Bridge exiting Haverfordwest

Steynton Farm on road from Thornton to Horse & Jockey crossroads, sheeting material blowing onto road from farm buildings – a section of the Steynton Road will be closed in one direction northward – from horse and jockey cross roads to school rear entrance on Thornton road. Further remedial works will be undertaken tomorrow

A4076 Johnston to Milford Haven – cleared and road open

Road Closed at Robeston West due to debris and temporary structures obstructing the road - road remains closed

Havens head, Liddeston: dangerous tree – Crew on their way.

Waterston to Neyland road – cleared

Waterston to Llanstadwell area - cleared

Houghton: Tree down in playground and Vale Road.

B4313 near quarry coming from Fishguard – cleared

Llangloffan to Jordanston Farm – Closed until tomorrow

Dyffryn Arms, Pontfaen - cleared and road Cwm Gwaun cleared

North East Pembs – No clearance action will be undertaken in North east and all roads impacted will be closed until tomorrow due to dangerous conditions

Damage to farm buidlings in Eglwyswrw

Tufton to Castlebydd road – road blocked.

Woodstock to Walton East - road cleared

Camrose, tree blocking Leweston road - cleared

B4331 Letterston to Mathry – cleared

Hillside home - Power restored

Pembrokeshire Couty Council situation updates can be found at