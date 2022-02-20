These delightful dogs and cutie cats from Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre, Pembrokeshire, are all looking for a home.

And showing your support to the Pembrokeshire sanctuary is currently more important than ever, following the tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to the centre by Storm Eunice on Friday.

Buddha is a two and half year old Pocket Bully, the miniature version of an American Bully. He is described as ‘a complete baby, such a sweet, sensitive and laid back lad’.

Buddha mixes well with other dogs and will be a great companion. Buddha does have to be fed Burns Sensitive food due to having food allergies which presents in skin issues, a common ailment with the breed.

Buddha is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Bambi is a middle aged Lurcher estimated to be about six or seven year old that arrived as stray with a large injury that needed surgical intervention.

She has recovered well and is now ready to find her own sofa to relax on. She is super sweet and friendly.

“Sadly black lurchers often wait the longest to find homes,” said Greenacres. “Let’s hope that’s not the case for Bambi.

“Bambi travels well, is very people friendly and is good with other dogs but would need a home that is free of cats/small furries.

Bambi is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Mona is a very pretty female domestic shorthair, she’s a sweet girl of around two years old.

Mona will make someone a very friendly feline companion. Mona is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Cree is a beautiful, peach and blue tortie, that is a ragdoll cross domestic shorthair of eight years old.

She is a very pretty cat,she can be a little shy initially but given time will settle well. Cree really is lovely.

Cree neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

To find out more about adopting Buddha, Bambi, Mona or Cree visit www.greenacresrescue.org.uk.