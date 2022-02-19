Futher starfish strandings have taken place in Pembrokeshire in the wake of Storm Eunice.
Western Telegraph reader Paul Regimbal was on Wisemans Bridge beach this morning when he came across swathes of the sea creatures who had washed in on the high tide.
He said there were 'easily hundreds' of stranded starfish.
This is the second time this year that a large starfish stranding has been experienced in Pembrokeshire.
Last month, huge amounts of both starfish and razor fish were washed up at the nearby Coppet Hall beach by Saundersfoot.
The phenomena is known to be weather-related, with the Marine Conservation Society stating: "We regularly see mass strandings of seabed-dwelling animals after storms, usually in winter, sometimes several times in a year."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.