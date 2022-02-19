Weather-watchers worldwide swamped a Pembrokeshire village's website as Storm Eunice raged yesterday, Friday February 18.

While some spectators made their way to the seafront in Saundersfoot to watch the crashing waves on the early-morning high tide, many thousands more enjoyed the dramatic sight from the comfort of their homes via the Saundersfoot Connect webcam.

The Saundersfoot Connect community website, which has a link to the webcam, experienced a 666 per cent increase in traffic in just four days.

"Pretty much all of that is down to hits on the webcam," said Sarah Whiddett of Saundersfoot Connect's admin team. "It was so high yesterday the server couldn’t cope!"

Daily visits to the site are usually around 1,000, but yesterday's traffic was almost ten times the norm.

With the first forecasts of stormy weather, Tuesday February 15 saw 1,287 website visits.

This escalated to 2,050 on the Wednesday, 3,159 on the Thursday and 9, 864 yesterday.

Although the webcam can be accessed through the Saundersfoot Connect website, it has been struggling to cope because of the volume of traffic. and so visitors may need to go via the Stay Pembrokeshire website https://stay-pembrokeshire.co.uk/webcams/

Sarah added: "Thanks as always go to Pembrokeshire Property Services for hosting the webcam in their offices, and AC-DC Electrical & Television Services, along with Gavin Davies, for funding this hugely popular facility."