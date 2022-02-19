A missing man believed to have gone for a midnight swim led to a search by police and Angle lifeboat in the early hours of this morning, Saturday February 19.
The man, who was wearing a wetsuit, was subsequently located on dry land
A Twitter post stated: "Angle Lifeboat crew were paged at 00:21 this morning.
"They were tasked to a missing male in the Cosheston area who may have gone swimming.
"The lifeboat launched at 00:34, with the wind blowing from the west at 36 knots (just over 41mph), to assist in the search.
"The lifeboat and her crew were stood down at 00:50 as the missing male had been found safe ashore......wearing a wetsuit.
"The lifeboat rehoused at 01:20 and the crew headed back to bed."
Milford Haven Coastguard confirmed that Dyfed-Powys Police officers had been involved in the incident.
The force has been cotacted for a comment.
