The return of strong winds of up to 70mph is being forecast for west Wales in the latest Met Office weather alert.
A yellow warning of wind - which was due to elapse at 6pm today, Saturday February 19 - has now been extended until 3pm on Monday.
The Met Office said: "Winds are likely to strengthen across England and Wales ahead of a band of rain, which itself will turn increasingly squally, as it moves southeast on Sunday afternoon.
"Gusts of 55-60 mph are expected widely around south and west facing coasts, some of which may be more vulnerable than usual in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.
"Some places inland may see similar strength gusts, and on the squally rain band itself, gusts potentially as high as 70 mph.
"Blustery showers will follow with further gusts of 60-70 mph, mainly confined to coastal areas in the west during Sunday evening.
"Whilst a temporary reduction in wind speeds is likely for a time overnight into Monday, winds will again strengthen from the northwest during the morning.
"Gusts of 50-60 mph are probable inland, especially Wales and western/central England."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.