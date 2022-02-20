Police have seized a car and what they described as 'two bladed articles' from a drug-driver in Pembroke Dock.
Following a stop-check in the town overnight on Friday February 18, the man gave a positive drug wipe.
He was charged with failing to provide a specimen, and driving without insurance or an MOT, as well as the possession of two bladed articles.
