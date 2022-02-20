Scores of homes the length and breadth of Pembrokeshire are experiencing their second day without electricity following power cuts caused by Storm Eunice.
Western Power Distribution have been working constantly to restore supplies to thousands of properties in the largest-ever outage the company has experienced.
The company said:
"Since it first hit, Storm Eunice has officially caused the highest number of power cuts in a 24 hour period our South West region has ever experienced."
Hundreds of Pembrokeshire properties welcomed the restoration of their supply yesterday, Saturday February 19, but more than 170 in the county are still without electricity.
Western Power is hoping their problems will be resolved by middday today.
As of 9am today, Sunday February 20, the properties going into their second day without electricity were in the following areas:
- St Florence (63)
- St Twynnells (41)
- Merlins Bridge (28)
- Near Boncath (10)
- Near Grondre, Clynderwen (29)
In a 9am update today, Western Power Distribution said:
"Our engineers have continued working through the night in awful weather conditions to restore electricity to customers affected by Storm Eunice.
"It has been the worst storm we have ever experienced in our South West region and has caused huge disruption in other areas of our network too.
"Overnight, our crews restored supplies to a further 28,000 customers. Since the start of the storm nearly 475,000 customers have had their power restored.
"Our engineers are continuing the battle to restore supplies to the remaining 32,000.
"We are extremely sorry to customers still off supply. We have thousands of staff across WPD working to restore power and to keep customers informed.
"Hundreds of business support staff from across our wider business have been drafted in for the last several days to take customer calls – with volumes remaining around 8 times busier than usual.
"We have also handled over a month’s worth of hits on our website – over 1.1 million - in a single day."
Live power cut informatio can be found on the online map powercuts.westernpower.co.uk
