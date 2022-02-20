An asylum seeker speaks out about his life in Penally Camp in a television programme this evening.

Raman was amongst the refugees accommodated in the controversial camp, which closed last March.

“I fought for freedom all my life. Ending up in a camp with barbed wire, gates and walls, fences, security guards - it’s unbelievable,” he said.

“One of the first things I saw was some far-right people protesting, saying ‘get back to your house’. "If I had a home to go to, I would go back. It’s such a terrible feeling to find out you’re not wanted somewhere and you don’t have any other place to go”.

Raman, a Kurdish asylum seeker, is one of four individuals telling their stories of their new life in Wales on a television programme tonight, Sunday February 20.

Croeso i Gymru at 9pm on S4C features Raman alongside Joseph, Niloha and Mohammed - all individuals forced to flee their homes for speaking out.

Raman added:

"It’s hard to describe what it is to be an asylum seeker because it is not an identity. There are so many castles in Wales, so sometimes I describe my situation like someone who finds a castle in the middle of the forest.

"There is life and light and warmth inside but nobody is going to open the door or a window for you. So, you are desperately waiting for someone to give you a hand, to help you.

“But I'm happy to say I have many friends now - they are a window that is open in this castle for me.”

Following on from the popular S4C series, Efaciwîs - Plant y Rhyfel, the documentary, DRYCH: Lloches, looks at the lives of asylum seekers and refugees in Wales today.

“I still remember the day I had to leave. Leaving home and leaving my family was the hardest thing I've ever done,” said Joseph.

Originally from the Ivory Coast, Joseph is now settled in Cardiff, speaks fluent Welsh and more recently has been able to welcome his children to the city and offer them a safe home.

Joseph is full of hope, but he also reflects on the terrifying times of his life, saying: “You never forget the past, it never goes away completely.”

The programme also hears from Niloha, a doctor from Venezuela, who is working on ways to allow her to practice medicine in Wales.

Mohammed from Afghanistan has successfully set up his own business in Cardiff and is excited about the prospect of his new-born son learning Welsh.

"Nobody leaves a happy home without good reason," said Joseph. “Your situation can change overnight. It can happen to any of us. And life is never the same again.”

DRYCH: Lloches Sunday, 20 February, 9.00 English subtitles available

On S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other platforms

A Wildflame production for S4C