With the Met Office's yellow warning for wind and the arrival of Storm Franklin forecasting more disruption, Pembrokeshire County Council has closed the Cleddau Bridge to high-sided vehicles from midday today, Suday February 20.

The council's latest status update, published this morning, detailed a list of damage and dangerous areas which have been notified to the authority.

The update said:"The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind in Pembrokeshire with possible disruption expected from 12pm today until 1pm tomorrow.

"This has led to the closure of the bridge to high-sided vehicles from midday today until tomorrow mid-morning.

"It is possible that a full bridge closure could occur for a short period (1hr) this afternoon around 3pm, but we will keep you updated.

"Western Power have continued to work through the night to restore electricity to customers. This has been the worst storm ever experienced in the region for the utility company in terms of impacts/calls. Engineers are continuing to work to restore powers to remaining customers.

latest update: https://powercuts.westernpower.co.uk.

"BT are also working hard to restore phone lines where cables have been affected.

"Latest Situation

"We have two teams out for building maintenance. We are currently dealing with a dozen emergency calls not including remaining calls from yesterday. Yesterday, we had the region of 65 emergency calls that the team dealt with to assess damages as well as remaining requests from Friday. Some repairs will only be undertaken when safe to do so due to inclement weather conditions.

North Pembrokeshire

Glandwr – SA34 0YD– Cables on the road posing hazard – road is closed until Western Power can attend.

Fishguard Slade Lane – Trees down on footpath – Countryside Access team to assess Monday

Lota Park – tree down – to be cleared during working week

South Pembrokeshire

Wood Lane – Jeffreyston to Cresselly - Large trees blocking the road – Trees on power lines – Road Closed – To be cleared Sunday

Tenby – Tiles on the pavements falling off – Pavement barriered off Pembroke Dock WRC Site – team to assess damage to fencing structure Tree on roundabout by Technium Centre blocking road – Team on site - Dangerous tree, Redberth Playground – Playground to be closed until can be assessed next week

Narberth – tree on the B4314 road to crematorium blocking the road – team on site

Mid Pembrokeshire

Damage to hedge in St Ishmaels to be addressed during working week B4330 Camrose by Callfield Farm – Wire across road – reported to BT – Awaiting update

Portfield Gate to Sutton – Tree on side of the road – Road is passable with care and tree has been cornered off

Havens Head, Hubberston– Dangerous tree leaning over road/cables – To be assessed next week with contractor

Haverfordwest Haven Road – dangerous structure on house – assessed by Fire Service – footpath closed until fixed by private landowner

Withybush Woods will remain closed due to a number of trees having fallen off – Work will be carried out during the working week