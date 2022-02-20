Luke Thomas, 26, of Devonshire Road, Pembroke Dock, was caught doing over 40mph in a 30mph zone.

At 9.02am on August 21 last year, Thomas drove his Vauxhall Corsa along A4139 at Bush Hill, Pembroke, at 49mph. The speed was recorded by means of laser.

Thomas was proved guilty in his absence under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on February 15.

He was fined £440 and had six points added to his licence. Thomas will also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £44. He has until March 15 to pay the outstanding debt.

Andrew Stow, 57, of Middlekilns Road, Herbrandston, was fined for speeding.

On August 21 last year, Stow was recorded driving his Land Rover along the C3001, Hubberston, at 37mph. The speed limit for that section of road is 30mph. The speed was recorded by means of laser.

Stow's case was proved in his absence under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on February 15.

He was fined £200 and had three points added to his licence. Stow will also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.

He has until March 15 to pay the outstanding debt.

On October 16 last year, Michael Carlill, 44, of Solva, drove his Nissan along the A487 at Cardigan without holding a licence.

Carlill's case was proved in his absence under the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on February 17.

He was fined £220 and must pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. Carlill also had three points added to his licence. He has until March 17 to pay the outstanding debt.