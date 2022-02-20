THIS weekend is the first in the history of the coronavirus pandemic that new statistics will not be announced by Public Health Wales (PHW).
In recent months, the organisation has published updated Covid-related figures on six days a week, with a break on Saturdays.
However, it has now decided to release the information on weekdays only.
This means that Tuesday's figures will appear high, as they will contain 72 hours' worth of data.
Public Health Wales last published coronavirus figures on Friday.
You can view the report here
A statement from PHW explained: "PHW is making some changes to the way we publish information on our website and data dashboard.
"Starting on 19 February, we will be updating our Coronavirus data dashboard on weekdays only.
"The headline figures reported on social media will also only be posted on weekdays."
Dr Chris Williams, consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: “As Public Health Wales returns to more ‘business as usual’ operations, we are bringing our Coronavirus data dashboard more into line with the routine reporting of other communicable diseases.
“Our surveillance team will retain the ability to ramp back up to more frequent reporting if necessary.”
The headline numbers published on Tuesdays will therefore include 72 hours' worth of data.
The Public Health Wales dashboard is intended as a rapid reporting tool to provide the best and most up-to-date information, which is subject to ongoing data reconciliation.
Official statistics relating to Coronavirus in Wales are published by the Office for National Statistics.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.