Drivers are being warned to tke care as they approach one of Pembrokeshire's busiest junctions this afternoon, as traffic lights are not working.
There is currently a 'free for all' at the Horse & Jockey crossroads in Steynton, near Milford Haven, an eye-witess told the Western Telegraph.
They added: "The re are a lot of fast cars crossing and people pulling out - it's really dangerous."
As of 2.30pm, no police had arrived at the scene to direct traffic.
This is the second outage for the crossroads' traffic lights this month.
Two weeks ago, a car crashed into a power box at the junction, leading to as loss of power to the traffic lights and nearby properties.
