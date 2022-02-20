Drivers are being warned to tke care as they approach one of Pembrokeshire's busiest junctions this afternoon, as traffic lights are not working.

There is currently a 'free for all' at the Horse & Jockey crossroads in Steynton, near Milford Haven, an eye-witess told the Western Telegraph.

They added: "The re are a lot of fast cars crossing and people pulling out - it's really dangerous."

As of 2.30pm, no police had arrived at the scene to direct traffic.

This is the second outage for the crossroads' traffic lights this month.

Two weeks ago, a car crashed into a power box at the junction, leading to as loss of power to the traffic lights and nearby properties.

 