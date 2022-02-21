A MAN has been placed under two restraining orders after assaults committed in Milford Haven.
Cameron Leigh Jeffreys, of Greenhall Park, Johnston, also pleaded guilty to destroying a window of a property owned by Pembrokeshire County Council.
On January 12, at Milford Haven, 23-year-old Jeffreys assaulted Lee Davies and Ffion Thomas-Stone. On the same date he also smashed a window.
Jeffreys originally pleaded not guilty to all three charges on January 26. He then changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 16.
Jeffreys was made subject to two restraining orders, one against each of his victims, which will last until February 15, 2024.
He was also made to pay compensation of £150 to Lee Davies and £200 to Ffion Thomas-Stone.
On top of that Jeffreys was made subject to a community order until February 15, 2024, which included 39 days rehabilitation activity.
Jeffreys will pay £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
He will pay the outstanding debt at £30 starting 16 March.
