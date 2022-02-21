A MAN has been sent to prison after being found with a substantial amount of drugs while under a suspended sentence.
Present at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on February 17, Edmund Quinn, of Silver Lodge, Johnston, was sent to prison for eight weeks after being found with 52 grams of cannabis.
Forty-seven-year-old Quinn was found with the cannabis in Pembroke Dock on July 21.
He pleaded guilty to the charge at Llanelli Magistrates on February 17.
Quinn will pay a surcharge of £128 and the cannabis is to be destroyed.
Quinn committed the crime while being subject to a suspended sentence order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 8, 2021, and which ran for 12 months.
The order was made in relation to Quinn being found in possession of a hedging tool and a lock knife at Pemberton Park, Llanelli, on April 24, 2020.
