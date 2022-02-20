Pembrokeshire County Council has issued a new situation update as Storm Franklin takes hold of the county.
Earlier today, the Met Office issued a further yellow warning of high winds which are due to last until early tomorrow afternoon.
- The closure of the Cleddau Bridge to high-sided vehicles has taken place as the winds pick up. This is likely to remain until tomorrow mid-morning.
- Hywel Dda Mass Testing Unit at both Haverfordwest and Kilgetty are closed due to hazardous conditions.
- More than 200 customers are still without power within Pembrokeshire. Western Power are operating in worsening conditions and have issues keeping up with trees falling on power lines
- The Waste Recycling Centre at Waterloo, Pembroke Dock is closed due to an unsafe structure. All customers with bookings can attend the centre when it next reopens on Wednesday, bringing their booking confirmation.
The council said:
"We are receiving high numbers of building maintenance emergency calls. The team is assessing damage but some repairs will only be undertaken when safe to do so due to inclement weather conditions and limited resources today."
Other continuing hazards, actions and disruptions include:
NORTH PEMBROKESHIRE
*Glandwr – SA34 0YD– Cables on the road posing hazard – road is closed until Western Power can attend.
*Nevern – Tree down resting on phone wire
SOUTH PEMBROKESHIRE
*Wood Lane – Jeffreyston to Cresselly - Large trees blocking the road – Trees have been cleared. However Road remains closed due to danger posed by other overhanging trees. Access to properties along road is being maintained.
*Pembroke Dock Tree on roundabout by Technium Centre blocking road – Cleared
Fort Road/Catalina Avenue – A crane has been commissioned for Monday to remove the dangerous tree
*Narberth – tree on the B4314 road to crematorium blocking the road – Cleared
MID PEMBROKESHIRE
*B4330 Camrose by Callfield Farm – Wire Across road – reported to BT – Awaiting update
*Portfield Gate to Sutton – Tree on side of the road – Road is passable with care and tree has been cornered off
*Issue with the traffic lights in Steynton by the Horse & Jockey have been reported to SWTRA
Withybush Woods will remain closed due to a number of unsafe trees
