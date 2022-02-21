Police are asking people to look out for suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Pembroke's Mill Pond after the discovery of three home-made snares.
Pembroke and Pembroke Dock police reported on Twitter at the weekend:
"Three homemade snares have been removed from the hedgerow, just off the footpath at the west side of the Mill Pond in Pembroke.
"It is an offence if you:-
• Use an inappropriate snare.
• Set a snare incorrectly.
• Do not have the land owners permission.
"Those using the footpath are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in the area to Liam Woodford of Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team via 101."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.