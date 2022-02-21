A man has been charged with an assault on police, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit charged him following an arrest in Haverfordwest overnight on Friday/Saturday, February 18/19.
The man was bailed to appear in court at the start of next month.
