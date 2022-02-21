More than 100 Pembrokeshire properties are without electricity this morning following their power cuts yesterday afternoon, Sunday February 20, as Storm Franklin escalated.
The homes and buildings in the rural area near St Florence are due to have their supply restored by midday, said Western Power Distribution.
The company says it has now restored power to 98 per cent of the thousands of properties affected by Storm Eunice power cuts since Friday.
Amongst trees which have fallen overnight is one on the B4327 between Dreenhill and Haverfordwest, which has currently resulted in a road closure.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "If possible, please avoid the area and take an alternative route."
Pembrokeshire County Council issued their latest situation update this morning, where they stated:
"The crews will start working on clearing trees remaining from Storm Eunice, when safe to do so.
"Calls about building damage will be assesseed by our teams during the course of the day.
"Closure of the Cleddau Bridge to high sided vehicles remains. Updates: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/cleddau-bridge
LOCAL SITUATIONS:
The B4327, Dale Road between Haverfordwest and Dreenhill - CLOSED due to multiple trees on the road. Crews and police in attendance.
Woodland View, Johnston – tree down
Traffic lights at Horse & Jockey, Steynton and by Waterloo Industrial Estate, Pembroke Dock - not working and the faults have been reported to SWTRA
Rescheduled recycling collections due today: Johnston, Hook, Llangwm, Rosemarket, Neyland and Burton areas.
*If you are able to hold onto to your recycling materials until your next collection we would be extremely grateful
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.