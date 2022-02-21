Motorists are being warned that traffic lights at Waterloo, Pembroke Dock are not working, as well as those at the Horse & Jockey crossroads, Steynton.

 Pembrokeshire County Council has reported both outages to the South Wales Trunk Road Agent.

Yesterday's failure of the Steynton lights led to 'a free for all' at the crossroads, an eye-witness told the Western Telegraph.

 

 