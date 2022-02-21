Traffic lights at Waterloo, Pembroke Dock and the the Horse & Jockey crossroads, Steynton, have been repaired.

 Pembrokeshire County Council reported both outages to the South Wales Trunk Road Agent, who confirmed that power had been resotred to both sets of lights.

Yesterday's failure of the Steynton lights led to 'a free for all' at the crossroads, an eye-witness told the Western Telegraph.

 

 