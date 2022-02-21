Traffic lights at Waterloo, Pembroke Dock and the the Horse & Jockey crossroads, Steynton, have been repaired.
Pembrokeshire County Council reported both outages to the South Wales Trunk Road Agent, who confirmed that power had been resotred to both sets of lights.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.